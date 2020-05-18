Police looking into death of man in Argao quarry site

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Argao Police is currently investigating the case of the man who reportedly died in a quarry site owned by a coal mining company in Barangay Calagasan in Argao town, southern Cebu, on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Police said the victim, identified as Zoilo Alberca Lonzaga, 46, from Barangay Cabantug of the same town, died at around 9:30 a.m. after the quarry site he was working in allegedly collapsed.

Lonzaga was said to have been an employee of the company for at least 20 years.

Police Staff Sergeant Clifford Butron of Argao Police said that they are waiting for the decision of the family of the victim on whether they would want an autopsy done on the body.

The Argao police were informed late about the incident, which is why Butron said they could only look into whether there was foul play if the family would request for an autopsy.

Butron said that on Sunday afternoon, personnel from a small mining company owned by Aballe Alfredo went to their office to report about the collapse of a quarry site where Lonzaga was working.

Butron said that Lonzaga was immediately brought to the nearest hospital by his co workers after they were able to dig him up from the site. But he was declared dead on arrival.

Butron said the company was able to meet with the family of the victim and offered to pay for all the expenses for the funeral.

Investigation on whether the company had any lapses was done by the Department of Energy (DOE), which is in charge of coal mining operations. Butron said Argao Police is willing to cooperate when and if its assistance will be needed in the investigation.

CDN Digital messaged DOE for comments about the incident but has not received any reply as of this posting. /bmjo