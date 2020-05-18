Maternity patients, newborn among new cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maternity patients, four women who recently gave birth, and one newborn baby are among the new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) logged in Cebu Province from May 15 to 17, 2020.

In a livestream presser, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past three days.

The distribution of the new cases are as follows:

Liloan – 1

Talisay City – 4

Samboan – 1

Toledo City – 1

San Fernando – 1

Badian – 1

Health worker – 1

The maternity patients from Liloan, Samboan, Badian and one of the patients in Talisay City, who was admitted in the Talisay District Hospital, have all recently given birth.

The patient from Toledo City, on the other hand, is an infant girl who was born last May 12.

The patient from San Fernando, is a one-year-old child, who was also admitted in the Talisay District Hospital.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 70. The number included the inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) and the health workers, who resided in the province./dbs