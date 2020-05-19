Sweeper extraction scheduled in 10 Cebu City brgys: workers, residents urged to join testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A sweeper extraction is scheduled in 10 Cebu City barangays this Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The City Health Department (CDH) is especially urging the workers, who will soon be reporting back for work, to have themselves tested to know if they have the infection.

A certificate that they could present to their employers will be issued to employees who will volunteer to undergo the testing, CHD said.

Those interested to have themselves tested can visit any of the sweeper test venues in Barangays Tinago, Hipodromo, Kasambagan, Ermita, Lahug, Talamban, Quiot Pardo, Guadalupe, Punta Princessa, and Poblacion Pardo.

While the testing for employees has not been made mandatory, it is being encouraged under the Project Balik Buhay that was spearheaded by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPVA) as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Some businesses and industries that are located in Cebu City and in neighboring localities are expected to resume operation as soon as the Local Government Units are able to migrate from having an ECQ status to a General Community Quarantine.

However, Cebu City has not been very successful in its conduct of the mass rapid testing. While the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu already posted a 100 percent turnout, Cebu City only managed to test about 35 percent of its target.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), is appealing for Cebu City residents to participate in the mass rapid testing in order to increase the testing turnout here.

Cebu City was also allowed an extension of the mass testing from May 18 to 20. Mass testing was supposed to end on May 15.

The CHD said in a Facebook post that even barangay residents are encouraged to join the testing to especially give the city government a clearer picture of their COVID-19 situation. / dcb