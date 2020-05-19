Cebu City continues to log low number of new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City continues to record low number of new cases as only 16 were logged on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

According to Cebu City spokesperson, Lawyer Rey Gealon, the cases are mostly from the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

There are 11 new cases in the Cebu City Jail and Gealon said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has isolated these patients in a separate building within the compound.

Still, with the overpopulation inside the jail facility, the spread is expected to be difficult to control.

Other urban barangays also recorded new cases including Barangay Suba, which recorded two new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 138.

Barangays Mambaling, Punta Princessa, and Pasil each recorded one new case each on Tuesday.

Mambaling still remains to have the highest number of cases at 615 individuals.

“All positive cases today will be isolated in the isolation centers. They will be provided for with their needs and with vitamins to boost their immune systems,” said Gealon.

Two recoveries

Meanwhile, Gealon reported that the city has 2 new recoveries on Tuesday.

This means that out of the 1,765 cases, a total of 104 recoveries have already been recorded. The city’s mortality cases remain at nine.

“Aduna tay natala nga 16 ka buok nga bagong kaso. Apan duna tat natala nga 104 na ka recoveries. Maayo kini,” Gealon said.

(We have 16 new cases. But we also have 104 recoveries. This is good.)

At least 51 of these recoveries are from Barangay Luz and they will be released today as well. They can already go back to their homes. /bmjo