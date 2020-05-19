Gealon: Exercise for ECQ violators is healthy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said that the mandatory exercise penalty for the residents who violate the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is not inhumane.

Gealon said this in response to the statement of the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) that forcing the violators to do physical penalty is a violation of human rights.

Read: CHR: Making ECQ violators pray, dance, exercise is ‘inhuman’

“There is nothing inhumane in this activity. It is not a punishment. Exercise helps boost the immune system. A boosted immune system helps fight COVID,” said Gealon.

Gealon maintains that the exercise penalty is not cruel and doesn’t make violators suffer.

“The physical exercise and praying for the pandemic to end is not a punishment that makes them suffer. In fact, they are joined by the law enforcers. Where is the inhumanity in that?” said Gealon.

CHR has reminded the local governments that imposing “punishments” such as making them do physical activities, dance or pray the rosary is not within the call of their authority.

“They (law enforcers) are just there to make the arrest, file the complaint and let the court decide on what penalty based on what is provided on the ordinance or law violated. But they cannot put what they think is the penalty,” said CHR-7.

However, Gealon said that exercise is not at all inhumane and in fact, promotes the well-being of the violators.

The city legal officer said that no punishment was stipulated in the executive orders of Mayor Edgardo Labella but penalties for disobedience are stipulated under the Revised Penal Code or under the law.

However, there is no provision in the Revised Penal Code that violators of ordinances may be penalized with exercise and physical activities.

Ordinances may penalize an individual through fine or community service, while for criminal and civil charges, the court decides the penalty of those charged guilty. /bmjo