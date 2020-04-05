CPPO braces for GCQ, to strictly monitor tourist spots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has drafted enough security measures as the province shifts to general community quarantine (GCQ) at 12:01 a.m., of May 20, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of CPPO said that his men will continue to be strict in implementing the GCQ guidelines such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks as well as making sure that peace and order are maintained.

This, as shifting to GCQ from the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) would mean that there will be fewer restrictions when it comes to public movement as most establishments will be reopened. Public transportation will also start operating and people are now allowed to go to beaches from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mariano, however, reminded the public that although there is more tolerance this time, social distancing and the wearing of face masks still needs to be followed strictly when going out.

Mariano said that one of the directives he has given to his men is to make sure that the public is faithfully observing these regulations.

And although beaches are now allowed to open, Mariano said the other tourist spots will remain closed and policemen are tasked to make sure that they remain that way for the time being.

“Kailangan pa nilang ayusin di pa kasi sinama yung gatherings. Dapat less than ten pa di pa tayo makapag open duon sa talagang tourist destination natin,” said Mariano. /rcg