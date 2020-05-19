Moalboal man faces parricide charges for killing son in brawl with neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old man is now facing parricide charges after he stabbed and killed his own son while he was having a brawl with his neighbor in Sitio Lower, Barangay Bogho, Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu past 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Police Corporal Aiza Gocotano, desk officer of Moalboal Police station, said initial investigation revealed that the man was drunk when he got involved in a brawl with his 56-year-old neighbor. His 16-year-old son and the 27-year-old son of the neighbor got in between to try to stop the suspect from attempting to stab the neighbor.

It was at this point when the man instead stabbed his 16-year-old son in the chest, which was believed to have caused his instantaneous death.

CDN Digital is withholding the identities of the suspect and the victim since the son was a minor.

“Maybe he (suspect) did not recognize his son that time because he was drunk,” said Gocotano.

According to Gocotano, neighbors in the area were able to call the police, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

As of this posting, the suspect, detained at the Moalboal Police Station pending the filing of charges, has remained mum and chose not to answer the questions about the incident. /bmjo