18 more from Mandaue City Jail test positive for COVID-19

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 19,2020 - 09:05 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Eighteen new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in Mandaue City today, May 19, 2020.

All of the reported cases came from the male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail, the City Public Information Office said in a Facebook post tonight.

This now brings to a total of 108 the number of cases reported at the city jail. This includes 107 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and one jail personnel.

In total, Mandaue City has already logged 131 confirmed cases of the infection, six recoveries, and three deaths, the PIO post added.