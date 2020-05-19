Mandaue logs 20, not just 18 COVID-19 cases on May 19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Not just 18, but 20 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 were actually logged in Mandaue City today, May 19, 2020.

The City Public Information Office (PIO) announced the addition of two more cases from Barangay Cambaro in an updated post on their Facebook page at past 9 p.m. today.

This now brings to 133 the total number of confirmed cases of the infection in Mandaue City with six recoveries and three deaths.

Patient MC132 is a 55-year-old male resident of Sitio Talong in Barangay Cambaro while patient MC133 is a 39-year-old resident of Sitio Bayabas in the same barangay.

Both patients are now admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, the PIO advisory said.

Read: 18 more from Mandaue City Jail test positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, the PIO announced on its FB page the discovery of 18 new cases of the infection at the male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail.