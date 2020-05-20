Pas-A-Buy project helps displaced habal-habal, tricycle drivers in Alcoy town

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three cousins from Alcoy town found a way to help some drivers in their area who were displaced with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu province.

On April 7, Kashieca Gianni R. Geolin, Chris Niño Delos Santos, Lowell de los Santos- Schulz started “Pas-A-Buy,” a delivery service for individuals who needed supplies but are unable to go to the grocery stores because of travel restrictions under the ECQ.

Geolin said two habal-habal drivers, two tricycle drivers, and a chat support personnel operate Pas-A-Buy.

“We initiated Pas-A-Buy to help the displaced tricycle drivers and habal2 drivers earn since public transportation is not allowed. When ECQ started, we felt the need for food delivery, groceries, medicines, and other essentials since we have limited access. Aside from helping the riders, we also wanted to cater to the needs of the Alcoyanons in times of this pandemic,” said Geolin.

They only require applicant drivers to have vehicle and quarantine passes to join their delivery service network.

Customers, on the other hand, only needed to access their official Facebook page to post their orders. Payments can be made through bank transfer or cash on delivery.

Upon confirmation of the order, the assigned driver will then do the shopping for their clients and send the goods right at their doorstep for a delivery fee of P100.

Geolin said that the delivery fee goes to the driver. They do not ask for a share of the cash because their purpose of starting the delivery service was to help.

Geolin said that their drivers are able to make at least five deliveries per day making them earn P500 which they would bring home to their families.

“Dako gyud kaayo ni siyag tabang labi na sa isa namo ka rider nga habal2 driver, iya anak is diabetic nya need mag insulin twice a day,” she said.

(This endeavor is a big help especially for one of our riders, a habal-habal driver, whose child is a diabetic and in need of insulin two times daily.)

While they help unemployed drivers, Geolin said that they are also able to extend help to Alcoy town residents especially the elderly who are prohibited from leaving their homes because of the threat of the coronavirus disease.

As of May 19, Geolin said that they already expanded their operations in neighboring towns like in Dalaguete and Boljoon.

“Initially, this (projects of ours) is intended for everyone in Alcoy but eventually, we’ve been receiving a lot of requests from the neighboring municipalities as well as Boljoon and Dalaguete,” said Geolin.

Geolin said that even if Cebu province has already migrated from ECQ to General Community Quarantine (GCQ), they plan to continue their Pas-A-Buy operation because a lot of people will still be needing help. / dcb