The Bellevue Resort pioneers Bohol’s rise as sports tourism powerhouse with historic win

Bohol’s jewel of luxury and relaxation, The Bellevue Resort, has etched its name in history, becoming the first from the island to claim the prestigious Sports Tourism Hotel of the Year award presented during the sixth edition of the Sports Tourism Awards at the AXIS Bar in NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Panglao Island, this momentous achievement highlights The Bellevue Resort’s transformative role in turning Bohol into a hub for world-class sporting events.

“The Bellevue Resort takes pride in nurturing past and present sports initiatives in Bohol and remains committed to taking action-oriented steps to support sports tourism in the country and in the province,” proudly cites Dustin Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Resort, upon receiving the accolade.

Chan also expressed their awareness of the efforts invested in fostering the sporting community given its potency in promoting a healthy lifestyle and collaboration and even vowed to continuously provide support to local and international assemblages that forge togetherness and wellness.

For the past twelve years, the resort has embraced a legacy of excellence in hosting numerous high-profile competitions that have drawn athletes and enthusiasts from across the globe.

From heart-pounding triathlons like DEFY 123 and the 5150 Triathlon to endurance-driven cycling marathons like Giro d’ Luca, CrossBohol 600, and the Gran Fondo New York World Championship, The Bellevue Resort has become synonymous with top-tier sports tourism. Further, it was also home of the first Spartan Race in Visayas, alongside other events, such as boxing and beach volleyball tournaments.

The Bellevue Resort offers more than an alluring backdrop; it has also redefined what it means to support sports tourism. It has gone beyond offering world-class accommodations by ensuring seamless event logistics, sustainable practices, and memorable experiences for participants and spectators alike.

Besides Dustin Chan, present during the award ceremony were Yumi Chan, the resort’s Group Director of Business Development; Charo Aguilar, the Director of Events of The Bellevue Resort; and Andrew Fernandes, Bellevue’s Resort Manager.

A shared milestone

The resort’s victory is not just a personal triumph but a monumental leap for Bohol. By achieving this milestone, The Bellevue Resort has cast a spotlight on the island as a destination that can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best in hosting sports events.

“Whenever [The Bellevue Resort] does something, we understand that we represent the people of Duljo, the municipality of Panglao, and, of course, the Province of Bohol. Winning this award is really a testament to our effort to collaborate with our community and it’s a genuine team win because besides working with our employees, we really find a way to make The Bellevue Resort a genuine place to not only feel at home, but we’re also somewhere that competitors and champions are born and made,” said Resort Manager of The Bellevue Resort, Andrew Fernandes.

By consistently supporting international and domestic sporting events, it has opened doors for future opportunities that could bring even greater recognition to Bohol. It breakfrees the confined idea of Bohol being just a tropical retreat for leisure travelers and establishes the island’s reputation as a destination where the spirit of competition and sportsmanship thrives.

Relatively, The Bellevue Resort has done more than claim a trophy—it has redefined Bohol’s identity, offering not just a venue but an unforgettable experience where sports, luxury, and natural beauty come together in perfect harmony.

