Cebu City crime rate drops during ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported a significant drop in crime rate here during the period of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director told the media during a video conference Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, that the city has recorded a 67.95 percent drop in crime since March 16, 2020, when Cebu City was under general community quarantine (GCQ). ECQ was declared days after, on March 28.

“Compared to January 13-March 16, 2020, 63 days comparison prior ECQ and GCQ days nga 67.95 percent ang gi decrease sa atong crime ang pinaka taas nga decrease ani is ang carnapping, motorcycle nga ni tala og 93.3 percent nga decrease,” said Ligan.

(Compared to January 13-Marcg 16, 63 days comparison prior to ECQ and GCQ days we have a 67.95 percent decrease in our crime rate, with carnapping having the highest drop with 93.3 percent.)

Robbery also saw an 88 percent drop, with only six recorded incidents compared to the 53 before the GCQ/ECQ period. Theft also dropped to 48 reported incidents from 200 incidents.

“Sa kinatibuk-an nga 8 focused crimes ni tala ta og 265 less incidents or 67.95 percent. Dako kaayo ang pag ubos sa atong 8 focused crimes, prior ECQ and then ECQ period,” said Ligan.

(All in all in our eight focused crimes we have recorded 265 less incidents or 67.95 percent. This is a very big drop for our eight focused crimes prior to ECQ then GCQ period.)

The eight focused crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motorcycle carnapping, and vehicle carnapping.

Ligan said that the lessening of the crime rates is mainly because of the police visibility and the minimal movement of the people in the city.

Ligan said police will continue to be on heightened alert given that the city might be shifting to GCQ come June 1. /bmjo