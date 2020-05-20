Artist from Badian pays tribute to COVID-19 frontliners through quilling art

MOALBOAL, CEBU — An artist from Barangay Malhiao in Badian town paid her tribute to the frontliners who have been battling the coronavirus disease 2019.

Libeth Paracuelles, 23, shared her 3D-quilled figure on Facebook, an emergency responder who represents the different frontliners in the country.

Quilling or paper filigree is the art of taking thin strips of colored paper, rolling them into a coil, pinching them to form a shape, and then gluing the shapes together to create paper designs and objects.

“I decided to make a tribute for our frontliners because I saw their dedication and though their lives are at high risk they did not hesitate to help people. Even if kapoy kaayo ilang work and bisan wa na silay time sa ilang [they are already tired and they no longer have time for their] family they still faithfully fight for our safety,” she said.

Paracuelles, a freelance quiller, said that she finished the figure on May 13, 2020. She toled on it for seven hours.

Her figure, Paracuelles said, is a representation of a lot of things.

“Ang hat nga red represents the firemen. The black hat represents the police officers. The white hat represents the nurses. The camera represents the media. The stethoscope represents the doctors. The bag represents the government workers. The garbage bag represents the garbage collectors,” she said.

“The mop represents the janitors. The basket with fish represents the fishermen. The platter represents the farmers. The food bag represents the food deliveries. The boxes represent the volunteers and local government workers giving relief goods. And the boots represent the militaries,” she added.

Paracuelles said it took her a week to plan her design because she wanted to create an artwork that is “something unique and not time-consuming.”