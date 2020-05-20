PH ‘actually’ on second wave of COVID-19 infections now – Duque

MANILA, Philippines — “Actually, we’re on the second wave” of COVID-19 infection.

This was revealed Wednesday by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during the resumption of the Senate hearing on the government’s COVID-19 response.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. quizzed the Department of Health (DOH) chief what the government’s plan would be should the second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country.

“Palagi pong nababanggit ‘yung second wave of infections, paano po ba natin masasabi na nasa second wave na tayo? Considering the doomsday scenario being painted ‘pag nagkaroon na ng second wave, ano po ang dapat natin gawin para hindi tayo dumating sa puntong ‘yon,” Revilla said.

But Duque said: “Actually nasa second wave tayo, ‘yung first wave natin nagumpisa, batay po ito sa ating mag batikang epidemiologist, na ang first wave natin happened sometime in January,” referring to the period when the first three COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, involving three Chinese nationals from Wuhan, was reported.

“Nung nagkaroon po tayo ng tatlong kaso ng mga Chinese nationals from Wuhan. ‘Yun po ay kinikilalang first wave. Maliit lang na wave,” Duque explained.

“Pero ngayon nasa second wave tayo at ginagawa po natin ang lahat para nga ma-flatten yung epidemic curve at para nang sa ganon ay magkaron po tayo ng sapat na panahon na mapaunland ta maitaas ang ating kakayahan sa sistemang pangkalusugan. Ramping up the health system’s capacity,” he added.

