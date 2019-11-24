Motorcycle accident victim from Carmen, Cebu tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu announced the confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

In an official statement, Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor said the victim is an 18-year-old man who was a renter in Barangay Cogon West.

Villamor said the victim figured in a motorcycle accident last Saturday, May 16, and visited the Rural Health Unit for treatment on Monday, May 18. He was brought to the Provincial Hospital in Danao City on the same day.

Because of his injuries, the patient was referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), where he was swabbed. The patient died on Tuesday dawn, May 19.

Villamor said the victim’s remains were not brought back to Carmen and that his family has been isolated.

Villamor, however, did not disclose the cause of death of the victim.

He added that the municipality is still tracing the recent close contacts of the victim. /bmjo