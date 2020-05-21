Youth group in Cordova village initiates feeding program amid COVID-19 crisis

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Despite the shortage of funds, members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Barangay Day-as in Cordova town proved that they can also help their neighborhood amid the coronavirus crisis.

This as the youth leaders in the barangay (village) started a feeding program in their community last May 6, 2020.

SK Councillor Ian Bert Reyes Reyes, 20, shared to CDN Digital the group’s challenge when they started their campaign.

“Actually we are planning nga mag give sad ta mig small relief packs but then we found out nga ang among money from our suplemental budget is nagamit na sya sa higher officials,” he said.

(Actually, we are planning to also give small relief packs but we found out that our suplemental budget was already used by the higher officials)

“Our feeding [program] started last May 6. First the money we spent is from the pocket of [our] SK Chairman Kerr Kevin Ventura,” he added.

With only P1,000, they bought ingredients of rice porridge, or commonly known as “lugaw,” for their feeding program.

A day after the first day, Reyes said that the group initiated a donation drive called “Bigas Donation Campaign” to sustain the needs of their campaign.

The SK federation conducts feeding programs twice a week and feed an estimated 150 to 250 persons in every purok (sub-village).

Reyes added that they decided to continue the project despite the lack of funds because they “don’t want their Day-Asanon to suffer from hunger” in this trying time.

As of this writing, the youth leaders already have conducted feeding programs to 10 puroks in their barangay. /bmjo