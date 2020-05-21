Vintage bombs surrendered to Cebu City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two unexploded vintage bombs were among the multiple loose firearms and weapons surrendered to police in Cebu City.

A three-day operation against unlicensed weapons and firearms was conducted by the City Mobile Force Companion (CMFC) wherein residents from mountain barangays yielded a total of 21 items to law enforcers.

The operation, named as Oplab Cadmium, began on Monday, May 18, 2020, and concluded on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and covered Barangays Bonbon, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Tabunan, Tagba-o, Taptap, Adlaon, Guba, Sirao, and Pung-ol.

Of the 21, five were identified as explosives, two of which are Mortar Bombs Shell used in World War II, and three Model 1915 Stielhandgranate.

“The (unexploded explosives) were turned over to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) K9 for safekeeping and proper disposition,” CMFC said in their report.

12 loose firearms such as .22 caliber rifle, 12GA improvised shotgun, .45 caliber pistol, .357 caliber revolvers, .38 caliber revolvers, and .22 caliber revolver were also surrendered during the operation.

The rest were assorted live ammunition, according to CMFC. /bmjo