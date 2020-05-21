Sisi Rondina: UST was a dream come true

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On May 19, 2019, Cebuano volleyball superstar, Cherry “Sisi” Rondina, laced her shoes for the last time in her dominant and inspiring college career.

A year later, the Estaca, Compostela, Cebu native has been ever so grateful of the opportunity to play in the big leagues.

“I am forever thankful and blessed for everything that has happened,” Rondina told CDN Digital in Tagalog through a Facebook message.

Rondina spent her collegiate playing years in Manila, as a member of the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses for the UAAP.

Dominating the court with her fierce offense, Rondina carried the Golden Tigresses to the finals where they were defeated by the Ateneo Lady Eagles in 2019.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Rondina is very proud of the accomplishments she was able to achieve being part of UST’s roster.

“All of those are blessings, and I am proud of all of them,” Rondina told CDN Digital.

Rondina said that her tenure as the Golden Tigresses’ hitter was a dream come true, due to the relationships she was able to create while playing for the team.

“Sobrang pamilya kasi kami sa coach, parang parents at sa players parang kapatid ko lang,” (We are so much like family with the coaches, just like parents and the players are like my siblings.) Rondina said.

Before going to college at UST, Rondina was one of the players, who represented Central Visayas for Palarong Pambansa, where she was eventually discovered by the scouts of the Golden Tigresses.

“Mahirap sa una linabanan ko kahit malayo ako sa pamilya ko,” (It was hard at first, but I fought through, even though I was far away from my family.) said Rondina.

Rondina’s hard work paid off, as she was able to finish with multiple accolades including the League MVP for Season 81, as well as Athlete of the Year. She also got four MVPs for Beach Volleyball in the UAAP.

Currently, Rondina is back at her hometown of Estaca, Compostela in northern Cebu.

Due to the COVID-19 most sporting events around the world are cancelled and Rondina, like most athletes, has resorted to working out at home.

“Home workout muna kami nag aantay na matapos ang crisis kasi committed pa kami sa Rebisco,” (We’re having a home workout while we are waiting for this pandemic, because we are committed to Rebisco.)

Rondina was originally signed on to be part of the first ever beach volleyball club in the Philippines, with the Creamline Beach Volleyball team together with her long time teammate in Beach volleyball, Bernadeth Pons./dbs