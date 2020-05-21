How to protect your eyes from too much screen time

With countless number of people working from home due to the pandemic, now more than ever, majority of us are guilty of spending almost all of our time glued to our digital screens.

Studying and working from home resulted in a surge of online conferencing, video calls, and generally, interacting with media behind the screen.

And as our screen time increases, so do the number of people experiencing the symptoms of digital eye strain, like blurred vision, headaches, and disrupted sleep.

Here is a list of what you can do to ensure that your vision does not suffer daily due to increased screen time.

Adjust the lighting

If a screen is much brighter than the surrounding light, your eyes have to work harder to see. So adjust it so it matches the brightness of the area around you to reduce eye strain. This not only saves battery life but also limits your exposure to excessive light.

Keep your distance

The eyes actually have to work harder to see up close than far away. Try keeping the monitor or screen at arm’s length, about 18-30 inches away from where you are sitting. No matter the type of device, digital screens should always be directly in front of your faces, and slightly below eye level.

Keep your eyes moist

We are sometimes so focused that we let our eyes dry up in concentration, and studies show that computer users tend to blink less. Take time away from the screen and remember to blink purposefully. If you experience dry eyes, use a humidifier or take appropriate eye drops to add additional moisture in the air.

Give your eyes a break

Remember to blink and follow the 20-20-20 rule. Take a break every 20 minutes by looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Looking into the distance allows your eyes to relax. This technique can help you avoid eye strain, and serves as a regular reminder to be conscious of blue light exposure.

Clean your screen

Clean your computer screen regularly to prevent the build-up of dust. A clear screen ensures better visibility and reduces stress on the eyes./dbs