Stock index up 0.4 in thin trade

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose on Thursday while equities around the region were mixed ahead of a crucial jobs report in the United States.

By the closing bell, the PSEi was up 0.4 percent, or 22.53 points, to 5,604.49 while the broader all-shares index gained 0.1 percent, or 3.49 points, 3,374.96.

Holding firms, industrial companies and services advanced while financials, property and mining dropped.PSE data showed relatively thin volume with 450.18 million shares valued at P4.73 billion changing hands. There were 75 gainers versus 86 decliners while 57 companies closed unchanged.

Property giant SM Prime Holdings was the most actively traded on Thursday as it lost 2.36 percent to P28.95 per share.

It was followed by Puregold Price Club Inc., up 3 percent to P46.35; BDO Unibank Inc., down 1.08 percent to P92; Globe Telecom, down 0.26 percent to P2,270; and Ayala Land Inc., up 0.16 to P32.05 per share.Other actively traded companies were SM Investments Corp., up 1.83 percent to P835; Universal Robina Corp., up 2.22 percent to P124.10; Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., down 0.29 percent to P34.80; and Bank of the Philippine Islands, down 1.95 percent to P62.70 per share.