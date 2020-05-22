Here’s another beautiful sunset captured by netizen from Lapu-Lapu

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A photo of a sunset from any part of the globe is always stunning.

We’ve seen a lot of beautiful sunset photos recently such as this one taken from Maryhills, Barangay Antipolo, Medellin last May 14, 2020, this one taken by a netizen from Dumaguete on May 16, and this one taken by a photographer from Dipolog City which was shared on May 16.

This time, a netizen from Barangay San Roque, Lapu-Lapu City is sharing his stunning sunset photo taken near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Arlito D. Sanopao Jr., 25, told CDN Digital that he was amazed by the scenery near the bridge and decided to grab his DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera to take some photos.

He said that he captured the sunset view which also features the outline of the bridge that connects mainland Cebu to Mactan island on the afternoon of May 20, 2020.

“Dili permanente ang sunset diri sir na nindot, depende sa weather,” he said.

(It’s not always that we see a good sunset here, it depends on the weather.)

Believing he took a beautiful photo, Sanopao decided to upload his shots on his social media account to “share its beauty” to others.

‘Represents hope’

For him, the sunset had meaning behind its beauty.

“Everytime na naay nindot na sunset diri sa amoa, para nako it represents hope despite sa atong gi atubang karon na crisis tungod sa NCOV 19 pandemic,” he said.

(Everytime there’s a beautiful sunset here, for me, it represents hope despite the challenges we’ve faced now amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

Sanopao added that he was suprised that his post went viral.

“Dili ko photographer, passion lang jud nako ang pag photography….chef ko.. wa ko mag expect na mo viral ni,” he said.

(I’m not a photographer, it’s just that I have a passion in photography. I’m a chef [in a hotel here in Lapu-Lapu City]…I didn’t expect that [my photos] would go viral.)

Sanopao’s viral post has garnered 1,164 reactions and 3,354 shares as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 22. /bmjo