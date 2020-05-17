Veteran photographer from Dipolog City shares beautiful sunset photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A veteran photographer from Dipolog City shared on social media his compilation of sunset photos which he captured during the months of April and May.

Armand Bengua Frasco, 58, said he wanted his photos to remind people, who have not been allowed to leave their homes with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, of how beautiful the sunset is, especially at the Dipolog City Boulevard.

“My photos are a way of virtually sharing this much-missed scene with our sunset’s avid fans – our citizens, who are mostly homebound for now, due to ECQ restrictions. Many have written how even a peek at this otherwise mundane daily occurrence has become a reminder of how wonderful the world still is despite everything,” he said.

Frasco, a freelance photographer from Barangay Estaka in Dipolog City, said that he himself never tires of documenting the sunset at their boulevard, something that he has done several times since he started to love photography.

He worked abroad as a photo documentarist for 24 years and has seen a lot of magnificent sights.

But when he returned to Dipolog City in 2017, the boulevard’s beautiful sunset remained to be the favorite subject of his photography.

The recent compilation of his sunset photos which he posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, May 16, has already generated 18 shares and 118 post reactions as of Sunday morning.

Below are photos of the beautiful sunset which Frasco documented from the Dipolog City Boulevard: