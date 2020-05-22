CCTO to private vehicles owners: Don’t park indiscriminately or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even if there are a lot of free spaces on the streets due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in effect, this is not a reason for drivers of private vehicles to park anywhere they want to.

This was the reminder of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) after they found private vehicles parking indiscriminately along Colon Street here.

“Daghan kaayong pasaway og mga driver sa mga pribadong sakyanan nga hapit nalang jud e tungud og parking sa mga establishamento.Dili rason ang ECQ nga kamo pagpataka og parking,” said CCTO in its official Facebook page.

(There are many violators, mostly private vehicles, that park right in front of establishments. The ECQ is not a reason to park indiscriminately.)

The CCTO said it will clamp vehicles that violate the parking rules along the city streets. This is expected to serve owners a tough lesson because it will be difficult to claim these clamped vehicles now that there is no public transport plying around the streets due to the ECQ.

A clamped vehicle means the owner will have to walk home.

“Pahimangno namo sa motorista nga ayaw tawn mo og pataka og parking sa inyong mga sakyanan.Warning daan diha sa may carbon,colon area nga inyong e bilin ang inyong mga sakyanan dili me mag panuko og clamp kung kinahanglanon,” said CCTO.

(We urge drivers not to park their cars just anywhere on the streets. We warn those especially plying Carbon and Colon areas that if you leave your car, we will not hesitate to clamp it.) /bmjo