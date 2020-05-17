Cebu mayors renew appeal to allow backriders on motorcycles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least three mayors in Cebu requested officials from the national government agencies once again to allow backriding on motorcycles.

In a press release issued by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) on May 22, the mayors of Talisay City, Carcar City, and Consolacion town said motorcycles were ‘the most convenient modes of transportation’ in their areas.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas was quoted requesting the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to reconsider the ban on motorcycle backriders.

“I would like to appeal that backriding for motorcycles because it is the main transportation in the city, especially for family members,” said Gullas.

Carcar City Vice Mayor Nicepuro Apura and Consolacion town Mayor Joannes Alegado also shared Gullas’ sentiments.

For his part, Apura said motorcycles ‘could address the shortage of transportation’ as the city is still under general community quarantine.

Alegado, on the other hand, suggested that motorcycle drivers and passengers should be wearing masks. The mayor was quoted as saying that physical distancing ‘was not also being observed’ in four-wheeled vehicles.

Earlier this month, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, also made an appeal to the IATF to allow backriders of motorcycles especially family members. He made the appeal as the city implemented the GCQ.

Last March, the DOTr has prohibited backriding on motorcycles in compliance with the country’s implementation of physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Together with Gullas, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan earlier called DOTr to reconsider their decision on back-riding. /dbs

