Sinas says he was ordered by PNP chief not to talk about ‘mañanita’ incident

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Major Gen. Debold Sinas on Friday said he was ordered to refrain from reacting to issues about his controversial “mañanita” or birthday serenade as the investigation is ongoing.

“Gi-nag na po ako ni Chief PNP (Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa) to refrain from commenting anymore kasi nandun na ongoing na and investigation is ongoing,” Sinas said in an interview over Unang Hirit when asked about his response to the National Bureau of Investigation on the investigation that his May 8 birthday event disregarded quarantine protocols.

(The PNP chief has already gagged me to refrain from commenting anymore because the investigation is ongoing.)

To recall, the PNP Internal Affairs Service had filed administrative and criminal complaints against Sinas and 18 other Metro Manila police officers over alleged violations of health protocols committed during Sinas’ birthday celebration at the National Capital Region Police Office Headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

However, despite the criminal cases lodged, President Rodrigo Duterte previously said he will not order the relief of the NCRPO chief, noting that Sinas is an “honest and a good officer.”

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .