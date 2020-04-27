Individuals tested positive using rapid test kits urged to submit swab samples

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) is encouraging persons who tested positive under rapid antibody tests to submit their swab samples for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) detection.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said during the live press conference of the Project Balik Buhay (PBB) on Friday, May 22 that a total of 524 individuals were found out to be positive of antibodies that could indicate COVID-19 infection.

“We want to know if (these antibodies are signs) that the virus is inside your bodies. We urge you to cooperate with us and submit yourselves for swab tests,” Loreche said in Cebuano.

She said the results of those who already underwent real-time reverse-transcript polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of PBB could be released by Monday, May 25.

PBB is the project name of the ‘strategized community testing’ being conducted in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

Its aim was to provide the necessary data such as the COVID-19 prevalence map to help local officials create policies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The project, spearheaded by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) and participated by local governments and members of the private sector, utilizes rapid antibody tests.

Part of PBB’s policy was for those who tested positive of the antibodies to be subjected further for RT-PCR tests, dubbed as the gold standard for COVID-19 examinations. Individuals who underwent RT-PCR tests are deemed valid to be included in the country’s official tally of COVID-19 cases.

As of May 21, PBB has collected more than 29,000 samples from residents of the three cities. /dbs