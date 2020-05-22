Cebu City records 40 new COVID-19 cases

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 22,2020 - 04:29 PM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City once again recorded 40 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from various barangays.

According to the city’s spokesperson, Lawyer Rey Gealon, the cases were recorded from the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan, urban barangays, and a mountain barangay.

The jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan recorded 9 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the facilities to 381.

Barangays Punta Princesa and Luz recorded 4 new cases each.

Barangays Kamputhaw and Labangon recorded 3 cases each.

Barangays Pasil, Duljo, Mambaling, Guadalupe and Sambag 2 recorded 2 new cases each.

Mountain barangay, Bacayan, recorded one new case. Similarly, Barangays Calamba, Sawang Calero, San Nicolas Proper, Sambag I, and Bulacao, also recorded one new case each.

The total number of cases in the city has already reached 1,844.

Gealon said that there were now 10 mortalities as one new death was recorded today, May 22.

Two new recoveries have raised the recovery cases to 116. /dbs