Labella celebrates 70th birthday by feeding frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella may not be able to grandly celebrate his 70th birthday today because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this did not stop him from celebrating the day with his constituents the quarantine way.

The mayor spent his special day by distributing food packs to the patients of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as the city’s frontliners including volunteers and government workers in the barangay isolation centers.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said this was the mayor’s way of thanking the frontliners for their hard work in the fight against the pneumonia-inducing virus.

“Agig pagsaulog sa iyang adlaw nga natawhan, mipadala si Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella ug lamian nga pagkaon alang sa tanang nagduma og pasyente nga anaa sa Barangay Isolation Center ingon man niadtong mga sakop sa kapolisan og military nga nagbantay sa tanang quarantine check points sa syudad,” said the PIO in their Facebook page.

(As a way to celebrate his birthday, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella sent food to patients and frontliners at the Barangay Isolation Center and the police, military at the checkpoints in the city.)

The mayor said this was his way of giving back to the people who sacrificed their time and their lives in the fight against the coronavirus. /rcg