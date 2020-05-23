Consolacion town logs 3rd COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Consolacion town in northern Cebu recorded its third confirmed case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Joannes Alegado said that the patient, a 69-year-old female, is presently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

“Usa ka 69-anyos nga babaye nga naguyo sa Proper, Pulpogan (sa mercado sa barangay),” Alegado said.

(The patient is a 69-year-old female resident of Sitio Proper, Barangay Pulpugon.)

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers north of Cebu City, the province’s capital.

Alegado said their town’s third COVID-19 patient was rushed to Eversley Child Sanitarium General Hospital in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City last May 20 after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

Two days later, she was transferred to VSMMC after physicians observed that her condition has not improved even after being nebulized, the mayor added.

“Gi refer dayon kini siya ngadto sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center human sa duha ka adlaw diha sa Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital Isolation Tent diin siya gi swab test kay walay alibyo ang iyang gipamati human kini gi nebulize,” said Alegado.

(She was immediately referred to VSMMC after spending two days at the Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital Isolation Tent where she was swabbed because her attending physicians did not see any improvement in her health condition even after she was nebulized.)

Meanwhile, Alegado urged those who may have come in close contact with the patient to immediately notify their nearest barangay and undergo 14-day home isolation.

Read: Consolacion town has application to monitor movements of residents while under GCQ

“I-ampo gayud nato ang iyang recovery. Gihangyo ko atong mga kaigsoonan labi na diha sa Barangay Pulpogan sa pag ma ampingon sa kanunay,” he said.

(Let’s pray for her recovery. I am also appealing for Barangay Pulpogan residents to always be vigilant and to stay safe.)

As of May 22, Cebu province has recorded a total of 83 confirmed cases of the infection. / dcb