IPI: Always in Action for the Nation

As COVID-19 struck countries around the globe and became a pandemic, millions were displaced and left with the question “What happens now?”. While waiting for the government’s initiative of nationwide mass testing, Filipino families were struggling more than ever to make ends meet and at the same time, protecting themselves from the onset of this sickness.

Through all these, IPI (International Pharmaceuticals Incorporated) stayed true to its commitment, making its top of the line products available to those who need it most. Since March of this year, the company’s corporate social responsibility arm, IPI Foundation Inc., with its mission to heal the hurting world, has given relief packs to over 42,000 marginalized families across the archipelago. The company has not only given them these necessities but also provided Casino Ethyl Alcohol and Bioderm Germicidal Family Soap to our frontliners in Cebu and Bohol who have selflessly put themselves in the first line of defense as the country deals with this crisis.

Uniting with local organizations such as the Philippine Society of Medical Laboratory Scientists, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya, Compañero Cayetano Tabang Volunteers, Department of Science and Technology VII, and Ritazo Tingub Women Worker’s Association, the company is at the forefront of helping the nation stay strong through this global pandemic.

Through the company’s continuous effort to provide Filipinos the highest quality of wellness they deserve, IPI upholds its commitment to care for the people, to care for their people and to provide wellness to all.