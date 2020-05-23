Basak Pardo records first COVID case; isolation center readied

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

In a Facebook post, the barangay encouraged its residents to stay calm as the barangay’s isolation center at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School had been prepared for a long time.

There are 111 beds in the isolation center that will house the COVID cases in the barangay should there be a rise in the number of cases.

The first case of the barangay was found in Villa Mangga, but the patient is currently admitted in a hospital in the city.

“Ato nga gipa-ubos sa home isolation/lockdown ang iyang mga kabanay. (We have placed the family of the patient under home isolation or lockdown),” said the barangay in its FB post.

The barangay also encouraged the residents to remain at home, maintain social distancing when going out, wear masks and other personal protective equipment, and observe proper hygiene.

“Among panghinaot nga dili na mosaka pa ang mga confirmed positive cases diri sa atong Barangay. (We are hoping that the cases in our barangay do not increase),” the barangay said./dbs