Chan assures public: No need to worry about rise in COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan told CDN Digital through a phone interview that Oponganons would need not worry about the rising coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases because this would help the city determine the places for isolation and the places to be disinfected.

“Wa silay angay ikabalaka, kay makita na nato. That is the purpose (that) we do this strategic mass testing. Mas mabalaka ta kung wa tay testing no,” said Chan.

(They don’t have anything to worry about because we now see the trend. That is the purpose that we do this strategic mass testing. We will worry if there has been no testing.)

The mayor said this after eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lapu-Lapu City on May 22.

The city has 77 COVID-19 positive cases as of May 22, 2020.

The rapid increase in the number of cases in the city is the result of the strategic rapid mass testing of the city.

“Katong nagpositive sa rapid test they were subject for confirmatory unya na positive mao nang gidala na dayon nato sila sa atong isolation facility,” he added.

(Those who were found positive in the rapid test were subject for confirmatory tests and they tested positive, so they were immediately brought to the isolation facility.)

He said that the city was now doing contact tracing and preparing the areas which had positive cases to be put into isolation and to be disinfected as soon as possible.

“At least dako kayg tabang ang rapid test kay na identify nato asa nga sitio ang tanawn nato nga atong paga atimanon no nga atoang i treat. Mao nani ron atong gitrace atong gitreat ug gi isolate ang mga lugar nga naay nipositive,” the mayor added.

(At least the rapid test was a big help because we can identify the sitio that needed to be looked into and to be taken care of and treated. That is now what we are tracing and treating and we had isolated the area where there is someone who is found to be positive of the virus.)

Now, Chan reminds Oponganons to remain calm and to just follow protocols given by the government to ensure their safety.

Even if the city is under GCQ (general community quarantine), strict implementation of curfew, wearing of masks in public places, social distancing, and following quarantine pass schedules are still being followed. /dbs