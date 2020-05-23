Cebu City records 18 new COVID-19 cases in urban barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has recorded 18 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in 11 of its urban barangays.

This has raised the total number of cases in the city to 1,872, which is still the highest number of cases in a single local government unit (LGU) in the country.

Barangay Mambaling recorded two new cases in Sitio Sentro, which is located inside the barangay subdivision, Alaska. The barangay still leads the city with the highest number of cases reaching to 622.

Barangay Suba also recorded three new cases in Block 3 surrounding the Suba Fish Port, maintaining their position as one of the most affected barangays. Suba now has a total of 145 cases.

Barangay Ermita recorded two new cases in Lincoln Street, which is inside the surrounding compounds of the Carbon Market. Ermita in total has 12 cases.

Barangay Duljo Fatima and Barangay Pasil particularly in Magsaysay Street also recorded two new cases each.

Enriquez Street in Barangay Punta Princesa , Alveola Street in Barangay Tejero, Sitio Panaghiusa in Barangay San Nicolas, and Barangay Hippodromo also recorded one COVID-19 case each.

Barangay Labangon also recorded another case of the virus bringing the total number of cases in the barangay to 131.

No recovery was recorded on Saturday./dbs