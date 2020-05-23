Second batch of repatriated OFWs arrives in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The more than 400 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who were stranded in Metro Manila for months, have arrived in Cebu City at around 3:15 p.m., this Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The more than 400 Cebu residents disembarked from MV St. Michael of Archangel and MV Francis Xavier of 2GO at around noon and 3 p.m. respectively.

Despite the delayed arrival of the two ships which were estimated to arrive at 9 a.m. to noon today, some of the OFWs were beaming and thankful that they had arrived safely.

Watch: Ricardo Fariola shows his gratitude for arriving home

One of the OFWs onboard MV St. Michael of Archangel was Ricardo Fariola of Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, who expressed his gratitude towards the government and the Coast Guard who had helped them get home.

Fariola said he arrived in Manila from Australia last April 26 and could only be thankful that he was one of those who were able to come home.

“At least naka uli gyud mi (At least we were able to come home),” said Fariola.

Meanwhile, Moore Allego, 48, of Toledo City, may have been sad at first especially when he failed to finish his eight-month contract in Miami, Florida.

But with the health crisis, Allego said he was more eager to come home which was why he chose to have faith and follow the demands and protocols asked even when there was no assurance at first if they would be allowed to come home.

“Karon follow lang gyud gihapon mi para makita namo among pamilya (We will still follow the rules so we would get to see our family),” said Allego.

But before all the OFWs, who disembarked at the Cebu City port, will be allowed to go home to their hometowns, they will still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in Cebu City./dbs