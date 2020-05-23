12 of 20 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu are from Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province reported 20 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases for Saturday, May 23, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced.

Of the 20, Garcia said 12 were from Talisay City while three were from Minglanilla town. Garcia also said the towns of Consolacion, Pinamungajan, Tabuelan, Samboan, and Carmen each reported one case.

These developments bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu to 105.

“Most of these new cases happened to be close contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 patients,” said Garcia.

A total of 578 swab tests from Cebu province were examined in three certified COVID laboratories in Cebu late Friday evening, May 22 — the biggest number of samples tested.

“Since the results were sent to us beyond 10 p.m., we decided to include them in today’s reporting instead,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

Talisay City

Garcia said more than half of the 12 additional COVID-19 cases in Talisay City were from Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke.

This means the city, which borders Cebu City in the south, now has a total of 26 confirmed coronavirus patients.

“All from Talisay City are also asymptomatic,” she said.

One coronavirus patient has been previously reported in Sitio Magay, which Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas described as a densely populated area.

Read more: Talisay City’s PT4 contact tracing results: 15 out of 16 negative of virus

Garcia also said majority of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu Province for Saturday were asymptomatic while the patients from Consolacion, Tabuelan, and Carmen were currently admitted to hospitals in Cebu City.

On the other hand, the governor said that the patient from Pinamungajan, who was found out to be relying on a cardiac pacemaker, had already succumbed to heart block.

“But since he is COVID-19 positive, he is counted in the list,” Garcia said in Cebuano. /dbs