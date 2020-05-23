Lapu-Lapu logs 11 new COVID-19 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City welcomed 11 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivors on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), posted on his Facebook account the welcoming ceremony they did for the 11 COVID survivors whom they called COVID “heroes.”

Among the 11 patients, who were declared COVID-19 free, is a two-year-old patient who was dubbed by Bañacia as the youngest COVID hero of Lapu-Lapu City.

“We were only expecting 7 patients. Thanks God, 4 more patients were declared Covid free,” posted Bañacia.

After the short welcoming ceremony from the DRRMO personnel, all the new COVID free patients were transported to their respective homes after weeks of isolation and will undergo home isolation for another two weeks.

The city now has a total number of 78 COVID-19 cases with 38 fully recovered patients as of May 23, 2020. /dbs