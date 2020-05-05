Asean mulls fund to help region recover

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is mulling the creation of a recovery fund to help the region respond and mitigate the new coronavirus pandemic. Philippine representative to the Asean Ambassador Noel Eugene Servigon said member states were working on the mechanism of a post COVID-19 recovery fund for the region.

“We have a proposal for an Asean Recovery Fund that will help us in our continuing mitigation program. We are working on the mechanism for this recovery plan so that it will be adopted and announced on, most probably, before the next Asean Summit,” Servigon said.

Last month, the heads of state of the 10 Asean countries agreed to establish the COVID-19 Asean Response Fund to address the pandemic and future public health emergencies.