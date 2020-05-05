Private sector workers to get double pay on May 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Private sector employees who will be working on Monday, May 25, 2020, will get 200 percent of their basic salary, the labor department said.

Proclamation No. 944, which President Rodrigo Duterte on May 19 has declared May 25, which is the Feast of Ramadhan or Eid’l Fitr, a regular holiday throughout the country.

“Those who worked shall be paid 200 percent of their regular salary for the first eight hours, and if they worked overtime, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate,” said an advisory from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that was released this week.

Employees who worked on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent.

For overtime work rendered on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day, the employee will be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day.

Employees who did not work on the said holiday will still be paid 100 percent of their salary, the advisory said.

However, the DOLE advisory warned that some companies may defer the payment of the holiday pay until such time that the national health emergency is abated and normal business operations are resumed.

Exemptions to the holiday pay also apply to establishments that have totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period as provided for in Labor Advisory No. 20, series of 2020.