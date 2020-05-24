Tisa resident helps feed hungry community amid pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After learning about the inconveniences that their neighborhood was facing during these trying times, a 40-year-old Barangay Tisa resident stepped up to help the community by feeding them everyday with porridge.

Ghen Camañero of Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City told CDN Digital that for almost a month she has been giving out food to their community after learning that some of them were having a hard time getting something to eat during this pandemic.

“Some families have lots of kids but parents (having) no permanent jobs they were struggling even more when the ECQ happened because they had no savings at all then, No Work No Pay,” she said.

“The subsidy from the government was still not enough, (there were) lots of hungry kids in our sitio. Some families didn’t receive the subsidy for some reason. That’s why I tried to organized a feeding program in our sitio and ask help to all friends in social media, and thanks for them for trusting me,” she said.

Camañero started the feeding program just this May and has been feeding the residents in their community every day from 8 to 9 in the morning.

“For those who would want some porridge for their family they can come to our house bringing their own containers, with face masks and should observe social distancing before we can give them the food,” she said.

In a day they can feed at least 60 to 80 individuals in their community.

Camañero was able to pull off the feeding program with the help of her friends and some private individuals online who extended their help.

Camañero said that as long as there would be funds to support their cause they would be extending their help to their community even with just one simple meal everyday. /dbs