Pagasa: Hot days ahead in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Mactan Bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has told CDN Digital that as we expect fair weather this week — this also means that we are expecting hotter days as well.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist, told CDN Digital that some parts of Cebu province had already experienced isolated thunderstorms and rain showers and should be expecting more rain come first week of June.

“Naay posibility nga init gihapon by this week or next week pero atong gina expect nga by June either first week or second week or last week sa May mag start na ang onset sa southwest monsoon,” said Orongan.

(There is a possibility of hotter days again by this week or next week, but we expect that by June either on the first or second week or in the last week of May, the onset of the southwest monsoon will start.)

As for the coming days, Central Visayas will be experiencing hotter days and can also expect isolated rain showers from time to time.

As of Sunday, May 24, Pagasa recorded the maximum temperature at 34.9 degrees celsius at 2:13 p.m.

Pagasa has also been constantly reminding the public to always stay hydrated and to stay indoors especially if the temperature is expected to rise in the coming days. /dbs