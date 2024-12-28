Firecracker stalls at SRP inspected ahead of New Year festivities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led an inspection of the firecracker stalls located at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Friday, December 27.

A few days before New Year’s Day, city director Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete and other officials paid a visit to the city’s designated firecracker zone to ensure that everything is being done according to the law.

The initiative was conducted together with partner agencies, such as the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Civil Security Unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bilaro.

Authorities took time to check each stall with the goal of strengthening the enforcement of rules concerning the sale and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics this holiday season.

In an interview with local media, Cañete disclosed that everything was already regulated based on his assessment and findings. He added that all the vendors have processed their permits properly and are complying with the regulations set by the local government.

Cañete also said that their partner agencies have already conducted regular inspections in the area in order to make sure that there are no violations.

He stressed that this level of supervision and regulation is necessary as it involves explosive materials that could potentially cause harm to many if not handled properly.

In case of any emergencies, authorities have prepared reserve water and fire extinguishers in the area, he added.

To prevent injuries and fires associated with firecrackers this year, Cañete reiterated the police’s constant reminders to the public to take caution and to refrain from using firecrackers while intoxicated.

In a span of six days from December 21-26, the Department of Health in Central Visayas has already recorded a total of six injuries caused by fireworks in Cebu City.

The police chief advised parents with young kids to strictly monitor their children’s activities during the festivities where many individuals are expected to use all types of fireworks to welcome the new year.

“Sa mga magpalit, be careful lang no. Especially do not use firecrackers if you are under the influence of liquor kay diha gyud magsugod ang disgrasya. And also…mga parents must also guide their minors kung magpaputok kay di nato maiwasan kay di nato mabantayan kanang oras especially during December 31 and January 1. Bantayan na nila and [give] constant reminders about safety. And i-educate pud nato sila unsay resulta sa mga injuries nga matamo nila when they recklessly use itong firecrackers,” he said. /clorenciana

RELATED STORIES:

LIST: Banned firecrackers this yuletide season

RCSU-7 reminds public: Do not buy banned firecrackers

DOH-7: 19 people hurt due to fireworks in Central Visayas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP