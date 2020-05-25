Silawan murder suspect allegedly kills self

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renato Llenes, the suspect in the killing of Christine Lee Silawan, was said to have committed suicide on Sunday, May 24, 2020, while detained at the male dormitory of the Lapu-Lapu City.

Jail Superintendent Jessie Calumpang, jail warden of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Male Dormitory, said that they discovered the lifeless body of Llenes at around 6 a.m., but suspected that the incident happened at around 4 a.m.

Calumpang said that Llenes allegedly killed himself by hanging.

Police are still conducting further investigation on the incident as of this posting,

The body of Llenes is said to be at a funeral home in Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

Llenes was arrested by police for the killing of the then 16-year-old Silawan in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City on April 9, 2019. /bmjo