Gullas wants COVID-19 zoning implemented in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas want areas with a high incidence of the coronavirus disease given a “red zone” classification.

Other places in his city with low to no reported cases of the infection will be classified as “green zones.”

Proper zoning, Gullas said, will help his administration determine “low risk” areas in the city were the resumption of economic activities should already be allowed after they graduate to General Community Quarantine.

“COVID is here. What we want to do moving forward is to find a balance between the economy and the health [of our people],” the mayor said.

Talisay City is currently under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

If properly zoned, Gullas said that it would already be easier for the city government to identify what kinds of activities should be allowed in a particular barangay.

“Meaning ani naa gyod tay mga red zones or hot zones. Usa na ani ang Barangay Tangke because diha na klaro, tungod sa sikit-sikit, nga heavy ang community transmission,” said the mayor.

(This means that we will already be having red zones or hot zones. One of these is Barangay Tangke because of the dangers of community transmission because of the proximity of homes in the area.)

Sitios Magay and Tunga in Barangay Tangke are currently under total lockdown because of the presence of at least seven cases of the infection there. The implementation of a total lockdown restricts the movement of barangay residents and places them under isolation to prevent a further spread of the virus.

While under lockdown, the city government will provide residents with hygiene kits and other essentials.

Gullas hopes to already remedy the COVID-19 situation there with the cooperation of residents in the coastal barangay. / dcb