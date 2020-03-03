9 Pardo cops test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine cops from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

These policemen were assigned at the Pardo Police Station and were among those manning checkpoints while also performing regular police duties in the Barangay Pardo.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, told the media in a virtual conference on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, that these COVID-19-positive policemen were already brought to the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School for treatment. They first stayed at the station for at least two weeks for isolation and while waiting for the test results.

Although it was bad news for the CCPO security force to have additional men undergoing more days of isolation for testing positive, Ligan said that he is glad that at least 30 personnel of the Pardo Police Station also tested negative and could go back to work.

“Station seven now can cater (to complaints) as the remaining negative will function to regular police duties,” said Ligan.

But Ligan assured the public that even as these police personnel go back to work, stricter protocols will be followed to avoid contracting the virus again.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), suggested that policemen, especially those assigned as desk officers, should keep a safe distance from complainants or resort to using other means of communication when receiving complaints.

Ferro said they are still coming up with a recovery program that would give more protection to the policemen as they perform their regular duties.

Despite the threat and risks, Ferro assured that policemen would continue to conduct anti-criminality operations.

“Kining campaign of our president, we cannot leave this behind even at this time,” said Ferro. /bmjo