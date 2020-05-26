COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 14,669

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines climbed to 14,669, as the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 350 new cases.

This is the highest single-day tally since April 6 when the country logged 414 new COVID-19 infections.

The number of people who have survived the respiratory disease reached 3,412 with the addition of 89 more recoveries.

However, 13 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 886.

The DOH said the number of active cases currently stands at 10,371.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is set to make a recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte on the future of the community quarantine imposed in the entire country to prevent the further spread of the contagion.

Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31.

The rest of the country—except Cebu City and Mandaue City which remain under ECQ—was earlier placed under general community quarantine where some movement restrictions have been eased.

Metro Manila, the country’s economic and political center, still accounts for the majority of the COVID-19 cases nationwide.

But most of the mayors in the capital region are in favor of the shift to GCQ.

