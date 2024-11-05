Mandaue implements new traffic scheme near cultural and sports complex

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A new traffic re-routing scheme will be implemented in S.B Cabahug extension. and F.E Zuellig Avenue corner A.Soriano St. and Ouano Avenue, Mandaue City starting today, November 5, 2024.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will enforce the new traffic scheme after the resolution of city councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the Chairman of the Commiittee on Transportation was passed by the city council on Monday, Nov. 4.

The subject of the new traffic scheme is the intersection in front of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Vehicles coming from F.E Zuellig going to S.B Cabahug shall turn right to the steel bridge then left to S.B Cabahug St. using the two dedicated lanes bound for the Mandaue City Hall.

Those coming from the City Hall going to Cebu City and F. Zuellig will have to turn right to A. Soriano Avenue as there will be no more access to the steel bridge going to Mandani Bay.

For vehicles going to Lapu-Lapu City and north, all vehicles coming from F. Zuellig, they can only turn right to A. Soriano and will no longer make a U-turn on S. B. Cabahug Extension.

Vehicles coming from Mandaue City Hall going to Mandaue Sports Complex or Lapu-Lapu City, must take a U-turn on S. B. Cabahug Extension, near the steel bridge, then turn right to A. Soriano Avenue.

TEAM OIC-Department Head Hyll Retuya, said that the aim of the new traffic scheme is to decongest the volume of vehicle proceeding and leaving S.B Cabahug St. at the city hall area.

