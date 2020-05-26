Cebu mayors back Duterte’s ‘no vaccine, no classes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu mayors are backing the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte against allowing the resumption of classes while there is no vaccine available for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the leadership of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu Chapter said it is the obligation of the Department of Education (DepEd) to protect the lives of children while promoting their thrust for education.

Liloan Mayor and league president Christina Frasco said the mayors understand President Duterte’s intent against the opening of classes without the availability of the vaccine.

READ: Duterte: No COVID-19 vaccine? Opening of classes ‘useless’

President Duterte earlier said it is “useless” to bring up the opening of classes when no vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is available yet.

“The State, as parens patriae of all Filipino children, has an obligation to protect their welfare,” Frasco said.

“It is incumbent upon the National leadership of DepEd to find a balance between protecting life and promoting education with the resources and technology available to them,” she added.

The mayor said the league is hopeful that the Department of Education would be able to come up with an education promotion and protection plan that the mayors could support.

“We are hopeful that between now and August, DepEd can present an education promotion and protection plan that the Mayors can support,” Frasco said. /bmjo