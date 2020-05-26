20-month-old baby is among Talisay’s 3 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-month old baby has joined the list of positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas announced on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

According to Gullas, the 20-month old baby or Patient 27 (PT 27) is from Barangay Tangke who manifested influenza-like-symptoms.

The mayor recently ordered the intensified tracing of ILI patients in the barangays for swabbing.

After proving positive to the swab test, the baby and the mother will now be placed in an isolation facility for treatment.

Joining the baby is Patient 13-B (PT 13-B), a contact of Patient 13 (PT 13). PT 13 is a 37-year-old woman who was admitted at the Talisay District Hospital and gave birth last May 16.

PT 13-B has already been isolated since PT 13 proved positive to the virus.

“She is now in our isolation facility. Gi isolate nani cya daan, even before she was swabbed by the City Health Office. Now that she is positive, she will be transferred to another facility,” said Gullas.

Finally, Patient 28 (PT 28) is a 46-year-old male from Dawis, San Roque. He is currently admitted at Vicente Sotto Medical Center.

The wife and 2 kids of PT 28 all have come out negative according to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH).

“Even with that information the contact trace team will still look into the situation to see if he had any close contacts before going to the hospital. As of this moment, everyone that he has been in contact with already has a negative test result. But we will continue to contact trace,” said the mayor.

Meanwhile, Gullas has ordered the reswab of all positive isolated patients who have reached 7 days under quarantine. If they prove negative, they will have already recovered from the disease.

“With that in mind, I ask you to pray for our positive patients. Almost all patients in our facility are asymptomatic. To the naked eye they look healthy, but we still would need a negative test to say that they have recovered from the virus,” said the mayor. /rcg