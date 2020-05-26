COVID-19 cases in Cebu City rise again

By: Delta Derycka C. Letigio - CDN Digital | May 26,2020 - 08:21 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After more than two weeks of declining numbers of new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, Cebu City recorded a whopping 96 new cases on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) announced on Tuesday evening that the new cases are mostly from the 22 barangays and the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan.

The most cases were recorded in Barangay Poblacion Pardo with 21 new cases, followed by Barangay Tinago with 16 new cases.

Barangay Pasil recorded 12 cases while its neighboring Barangay Suba only recorded one new case.

Barangay Basak Pardo recorded nine new cases, followed by Duljo Fatima, which recorded eight new cases. The cases in Duljo are found in Spolarium Street, Laguna Street, and Riverside.

Four new cases were recorded in Barangay Punta Princessa along Trinidad Street. Barangays Sambag 2 and Labangon recorded three new cases each.

Two new cases were recorded in each of Sitio Puntod in Barangays Mambaling, Barangay Bulacao, and Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Barangays Sawang Calero, Tejero, Camputhaw, Sitios Tambis, Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe, along S. Cabahug Street in Barangay Mabolo, Barangay Calamba, Barangay Lorega, Barangay Day-as, and along F. Jaca Street in Barangya Inayawan recorded one new case each.

Finally, the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan also recorded one new case, bringing the total new cases to 96.

This is the first time since May 10, 2020 that Cebu City recorded such number of cases. For the past 14 days, the city recorded an average of 23 cases per day.

Meanwhile, Cebu City also recorded 56 new recoveries who will undergo another 14-day quarantine before going home to their respective homes. /bmjo