Damages in Liloan fire estimated at P2 million

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire razed a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank storage area in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020.

The Liloan Fire Station said the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. It was raised to third alarm at 6:45 p.m. and declared under control at 7:20 p.m. Fire out was reported at 7:30 p.m., almost an hour after it was reported.

No one was reported injured in the fire but Fire Officer 3 Eustaquio Jonas said the estimated cost of damage of the fire is at least P2 million.

Jonas said that the fire razed an open storage area owned by a certain Al Vincent Judelia, who also owns a commercial building in front of the storage facility. The fire also partly damaged a nearby building selling surplus vehicles.

The Liloan Fire station is still working to determine the cause of fire but Jonas told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they are verifying if the statement from a witness was true that there was someone burning garbage near the affected establishment.

With this incident, Jonas reminds the public to avoid burning anything near highly flammable materials such as LPG tanks to avoid an unfortunate incident like this. /bmjo